Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

  • May 07 2020 15:57:19

Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

Turkey has blocked three foreign banks- BNP Paribas, Citibank, and UBS- from doing foreign exchange transactions with the Turkish lira, the nation’s banking watchdog announced on May 7. 

These banks failed to complete their Turkish lira commitments and so defaulted, said Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA).

The move followed reports saying some London-based financial institutions are engaged in manipulative attacks aimed at depreciating the Turkish lira, by buying foreign currency from the market.

The move will prevent “transactions and applications that might endanger the operation of banks” as well as ensure the credit system works effectively, said a BRSA statement.

The banking authority aims to protect the rights of both savings holders and banks in Turkey.


Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

  2. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  3. Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

    Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

  4. Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

    Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

  5. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers
Recommended
Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs
S&P affirms Turkeys credit rating

S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating
Turkish banks well-prepared to face COVID-19: KPMG

Turkish banks well-prepared to face COVID-19: KPMG
Turkey in swap talks with G20 members: Finance Minister

Turkey in swap talks with G20 members: Finance Minister
Turkeys Aselsan inks weapon system deal with Bahrain

Turkey's Aselsan inks weapon system deal with Bahrain
Turkeys automotive exports stand at $596 mln in April

Turkey's automotive exports stand at $596 mln in April
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus-related fatalities exceeded the 260,000 mark on May 6, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

Turkey has blocked three foreign banks- BNP Paribas, Citibank, and UBS- from doing foreign exchange transactions with the Turkish lira, the nation’s banking watchdog announced on May 7. 
SPORTS Federation decision to resume Turkish football leagues stirs debate

Federation decision to resume Turkish football leagues stirs debate

The Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) plans to restart the country’s professional football leagues on June 12 have received mixed reactions from clubs and officials.