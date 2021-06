Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

ISTANBUL

Turkey won 18 medals at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation (TWF) confirmed May 31.

Competing in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, the Turkish athletes, including 10 men and 11 women, claimed six gold, six silver and six bronze medals in the tournament.

The women's national team collected 672 points to clinch the top of the standings for the first time in 17 years, the federation added.

The federation also said that the Russian team came in second with 608 points, while the U.S. team finished in third spot with 594 points.

With 572 points, the men's national team trailed behind first-place Russia, which amassed 646 points in the men's category.

TWF President Tamer Taşpınar congratulated the weightlifters and their trainers on winning the medals.