Turkey appoints new justice minister, state statistics chief

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed a new justice minister and head of the state statistics agency, according to the Official Gazette published on Jan. 29.

Erhan Çetinkaya has replaced Sait Erdal Dinçer as the head of statistics agency.

The Turkish leader also appointed a new justice minister, naming former deputy prime minister Bekir Bozdağ to replace veteran ruling party member Abdulhamit Gül.

"I have resigned from my duties at the ministry of justice, which I have been serving since July 19, 2017," Gül wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to express my gratitude... for accepting my request," he added.



