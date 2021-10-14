Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor

  • October 14 2021 09:02:00

ANKARA
Turkey has appointed a new deputy governor to the country's Central Bank and a new member to the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) while dismissing two deputy governors and one MPC member.

According to a presidential decree early on Oct. 14, Taha Çakmak has been appointed as the new deputy governor of the bank while Yusuf Tuna was appointed as a member of the committee.
 

Deputy governors Semih Tümen and Uğur Namık Küçük and MPC member Abdullah Yavaş were dismissed, said the decree issued via the Official Gazette.

The development comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu met late Wednesday in the capital Ankara.

TURKEY Minister strongly urges university students to get vaccinated

Minister strongly urges university students to get vaccinated  
