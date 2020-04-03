4 cultural values candidate for UNESCO list

  April 03 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on April 3 filed an application for the inclusion of four of its cultural values to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement that the application concerned three multi-national values: tea culture as identity, hospitality, and a symbol of social interaction; Mey/Balaban reed craftsmanship and playing; and the tradition of Nasreddin Hodja jokes.

It also applied for “husn-i hat” calligraphy to be added to the UNESCO heritage list as a national cultural value.

The statement said cultural studies would steadily continue to increase the visibility of national and international values.

With a total of 18 items on the UNESCO list, Turkey is among the top five countries with the highest number of registered items.

Initiated in 2011, the Intangible Culture Heritage is a UNESCO initiative aimed at recognizing and preserving various cultures and practices.

