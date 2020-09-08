Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  September 08 2020

ANKARA
Turkey has announced strict new measures to fight the novel coronavirus, as the daily infection numbers in the country had crossed the 1,000-mark.

“In all provinces, no standing passengers in public transportation will be allowed,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after some four-hour Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Sept. 7.

Cafes and restaurants will also be subject to stricter inspections, he added.

In the new school year, Erdoğan said, “We will continue education with a system where we will do both face-to-face and remote education, taking into account the conditions of the pandemic.”

Turkey will open schools to education, starting with pre-school and first-grade primary school students, according to the preference of individual families, he added.

“Thanks to the country’s strong health infrastructure and the measures taken, Turkey is in a good position in terms of the fight against the virus. However, the current situation is still unacceptable,” Erdoğan said, urging the public to strictly adhere to the hygiene, social distancing, and face mask rules.

 Meanwhile, on Sept. 8 Turkey mandated the wearing of masks in all public areas.

“Citizens are obliged to wear masks without exception in all areas [public areas, avenues, streets, parks, gardens, picnic areas, beaches, public transportation vehicles, workplaces, factories, etc.] across the country [excluding residences],” said an Interior Ministry circular sent to all 81 of Turkey's provinces nationwide.

Turkish officials have long encouraged the use of social distancing, masks, and proper hygiene to stem the virus' spread, but this is the first such nationwide mask rule.

