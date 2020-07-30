Turkey aims to negotiate with social media companies until Oct 1

  • July 30 2020 15:22:00

Turkey aims to negotiate with social media companies until Oct 1

ANKARA
Turkey aims to negotiate with social media companies until Oct 1

Turkey will make all efforts in negotiations with the social media companies in the upcoming six months as the new regulation will take effect on Oct. 1, Mahir Ünal, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said on July 30.

Asked what the consequences would be if Twitter failed to appoint a representative or did not open an office in Turkey, the AKP official said, “You have to make a decision. If those who give an account at the U.S. Congress do not want to establish an interlocutor with us, if they do not accept the legal regulations, one cannot tell the state to drop the issue.”

“I believe that both sides will solve the problem with a win-win approach,” he told private broadcaster NTV.

“A digital world is being established. There is no law yet in the newly established cyberworld. We are trying to create a law in this regard,” Ünal stated.

He refuted opposition parties’ claims that the new law paves way for wide censorship. “We are trying to establish interlocutors,” he said.

There are 38 million Instagram users, 37 million Facebook users, and 14 million Twitter users in Turkey, the AKP official said.

“We have to establish financial correspondence with social network providers. We say that we need to set certain rules in social media. There is no ban and censorship. While making this arrangement, we made it based on Germany’s arrangement. It will come into force on Oct. 1,” he stated.

The Turkish Parliament passed a law that will give authorities more powers to control social media content early July 29.

The law requires foreign social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to appoint Turkish-based representatives to address authorities’ concerns over content and includes deadlines for removal of material they take exception to.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister

    Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister

  2. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

  3. Former UK envoy to Turkey named as new head of MI6

    Former UK envoy to Turkey named as new head of MI6

  4. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  5. Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha

    Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha
Recommended
MHP MP Cemal Enginyurt expelled from party

MHP MP Cemal Enginyurt expelled from party 
Turkey issues new Navtex for off Turkish Cyprus’ shores

Turkey issues new Navtex for off Turkish Cyprus’ shores
Erdoğan underlines Turkeys virus fight in Eid message

Erdoğan underlines Turkey's virus fight in Eid message
Russians’ booking for Turkey holiday strong, says official

Russians’ booking for Turkey holiday strong, says official
12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL
Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister

Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister
WORLD Egypt sends forces to Syria for Assad regime

Egypt sends forces to Syria for Assad regime

Egypt has sent nearly 150 soldiers to Syria to fight in the ranks of the Assad regime, according to military sources.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 