Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

  • May 09 2020 10:35:16

Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

ANKARA
Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

Turkish scientists have come to the animal experiment phase to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the country's technology and industry minister said on May 8. 

Three universities came to the animal experimentation stage for a recombinant vaccine, and one even launched trials, Mustafa Varank said in a TV appearance.

"We supported 17 vaccine and medicine projects for the COVID-19 treatment, and eight are vaccine development projects," he said.

"After the animal experiments, clinical studies need to be started. We support studies that can go into the clinical study by the end of the year," he added.

Saying that the World Health Organization aims to create a 7.5 billion fund ($8.12 billion) to support vaccine efforts, he said this project should be open to the entire world, as all of humanity should benefit from this work.

On Turkey's domestically produced ventilators, he said the production process is continuing without any problems.

Amid the pandemic, many countries faced shortages of medical equipment and mechanical ventilators, which are critical for treating COVID-19.

Turkey launched a project and managed to achieve mass production of mechanical ventilators just in two weeks.

Varank said the country also manufactured these devices for other countries.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  2. Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

    Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  5. Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister

    Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister
Recommended
Turkey develops new output line for defense industry

Turkey develops new output line for defense industry
Nursing homes take action to protect residents

Nursing homes take action to protect residents
Russia hails Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia hails Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

44 inmates infected with COVID-19 in Istanbul

44 inmates infected with COVID-19 in Istanbul
WORLD EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

The European Commission on May 8 proposed extending restrictions on travel to the EU until June 15.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury's cash balance this April posted a deficit of 46.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on May 8. 
SPORTS Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed on May 8 that teams can make extra substitutions during games to "protect player welfare" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.