Turkey administers over 48.3 mln coronavirus vaccine shots

ANKARA

Turkey has administered over 48.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on June 28.

More than 33.35 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.95 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

Provincial statistics

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also released the latest weekly infection rates across the country’s various regions.

Sharing the data for June 19-25 on Twitter, Koca said: "The fall in the number of cases increases our courage for normalization. We will get rid of concerns through vaccines."

The number of cases per 100,000 people was 54 in the metropolis of Istanbul - home to nearly one-fifth of Turkey’s population - 83 in the capital Ankara, and 27 in the Aegean province of Izmir.

The southern provinces of Osmaniye, Adiyaman, and Hatay had the lowest COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people.

On June 1, the country eased several measures following the success of a strict 17-day lockdown.