Turkey administers over 48.3 mln coronavirus vaccine shots

  • June 29 2021 09:01:07

Turkey administers over 48.3 mln coronavirus vaccine shots

ANKARA
Turkey administers over 48.3 mln coronavirus vaccine shots

Turkey has administered over 48.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on June 28. 

More than 33.35 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.95 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

Provincial statistics

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also released the latest weekly infection rates across the country’s various regions.

Sharing the data for June 19-25 on Twitter, Koca said: "The fall in the number of cases increases our courage for normalization. We will get rid of concerns through vaccines."

The number of cases per 100,000 people was 54 in the metropolis of Istanbul - home to nearly one-fifth of Turkey’s population - 83 in the capital Ankara, and 27 in the Aegean province of Izmir.

The southern provinces of Osmaniye, Adiyaman, and Hatay had the lowest COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people.

On June 1, the country eased several measures following the success of a strict 17-day lockdown.

coronavirus, Vaccine, pandemic,

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

    Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

  2. Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

    Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

  3. Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

    Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

  4. Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

    Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

  5. Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law

    Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law
Recommended
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers to meet in Turkey

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Turkish, Azerbaijani armies start joint exercises

Turkish, Azerbaijani armies start joint exercises
Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains
Court issues small fine for those responsible for buildings destroyed in 2011 earthquake

Court issues small fine for those responsible for buildings destroyed in 2011 earthquake
Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off
Original copies of historical newspapers damaged by visitors

Original copies of historical newspapers damaged by visitors
WORLD Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as coronavirus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane on June 29 became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a monthly increase in June, according to official data released on June 29.  
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.