Turkey administers over 101.4 mln COVID jabs so far

ANKARA

Turkey has administered over 101.45 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, indicated official figures released on Sept. 11.

Over 51.41 million people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.15 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 82.83 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.39 million people.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a drop in the number of related deaths depends on regular compliance with protective measures by everyone, and a rapid increase in the rate of full vaccinations.

"This is how we can stop the spread and its consequences. With each new day, we must take irreversible steps ...," Koca wrote on Twitter.