Turkey administers over 101.4 mln COVID jabs so far

  • September 12 2021 09:49:00

Turkey administers over 101.4 mln COVID jabs so far

ANKARA
Turkey administers over 101.4 mln COVID jabs so far

Turkey has administered over 101.45 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, indicated official figures released on Sept. 11.

Over 51.41 million people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.15 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 82.83 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.39 million people.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a drop in the number of related deaths depends on regular compliance with protective measures by everyone, and a rapid increase in the rate of full vaccinations.

"This is how we can stop the spread and its consequences. With each new day, we must take irreversible steps ...," Koca wrote on Twitter.

pandemic,

WORLD Pope Francis meets Viktor Orban in worldview clash

Pope Francis meets Viktor Orban in worldview clash
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  3. Turkey getting closer to its 2023 goals: Erdoğan

    Turkey getting closer to its 2023 goals: Erdoğan

  4. Tsunami signs installed across Istanbul amid quake warnings

    Tsunami signs installed across Istanbul amid quake warnings

  5. Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

    Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions
Recommended
Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon

Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon
Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drill in Lachin ends

Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drill in Lachin ends
Turkish soldier dies of wounds sustained in Idlib

Turkish soldier dies of wounds sustained in Idlib
Turkey once again strongly condemns 9/11 terror attacks

Turkey 'once again strongly condemns' 9/11 terror attacks
Over 1,900 terrorists neutralized since beginning of 2021: Minister

Over 1,900 terrorists neutralized since beginning of 2021: Minister
Turkey getting closer to its 2023 goals: Erdoğan

Turkey getting closer to its 2023 goals: Erdoğan
WORLD Pope Francis meets Viktor Orban in worldview clash

Pope Francis meets Viktor Orban in worldview clash

Pope Francis arrived in Budapest on Sept. 12 to celebrate a mass, with eyes focused on his meeting with the anti-migration Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

ECONOMY Turkish industrys productivity up 22.8% in Q2

Turkish industry's productivity up 22.8% in Q2

The productivity of the Turkish industry increased by 22.8% year-on-year in the April-June period of 2021, the Industry and Technology Ministry announced on Sept. 10. 
SPORTS National football team part ways with head coach Şenol Güneş

National football team part ways with head coach Şenol Güneş

The Turkish Football Federation confirmed on Sept. 10 that they had parted ways with national team manager Şenol Güneş in the wake of poor results.