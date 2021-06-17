Turkey administers over 1.41 mln vaccine jabs in one day

Turkey administered more than 1.41 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, breaking Tuesday's record, the country’s health minister said on June 16. 

"As of midnight, 47,314 healthcare workers administered over 1.41 million vaccine jabs at 18,584 health centers," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Over 37.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the country launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

More than 23 million people have received their first doses, while over 14 million have been fully vaccinated, according to a Health Ministry count.

Turkey reported 6,221 new coronavirus cases, including 548 symptomatic patients, across the country Wednesday. The country’s overall case tally is now over 5.34 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,950 with 71 new fatalities.

