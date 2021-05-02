Turkey adds cryptocurrency exchanges to terror funding rules

ISTANBUL-The Associated Press

A presidential decree published on May 1 added cryptocurrency exchanges to a list of firms covered by Turkey's terror financing and money laundering.

The move came after a ban on using cryptocurrencies for making payments, which was introduced in response to claims that such transactions are too risky, took effect in Turkey on April 30.

The presidential decree makes "crypto-asset service providers" responsible for seeing their assets are not used illegally. The decree immediately went into force with its publication in Turkey's Official Gazette.

Turkish authorities last month launched fraud investigations into two cryptocurrency exchanges, Thodex and Vebitcoin. Six suspects linked to the Thodex probe were jailed on April 30 pending trial.

The investigation into Thodex, which handled daily trades of hundreds of millions of dollars, initially led to the arrests of 83 people after customers complained of not being able to access their funds.

Interpol issued a detention warrant for the firm's CEO on Turkey's behalf.