Türk Telekom invests in major solar power plant

ISTANBUL

Türk Telekom, Türkiye's leading telecommunications company, has announced plans to construct a solar power plant (SPP) in Sivas Zara, marking a major step forward in its sustainability initiatives.

The company recently signed a connection agreement with the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) for the project, with construction set to begin in early 2025.

The Sivas Zara SPP will have a capacity of 96 MWe, accounting for 15 percent of Türk Telekom Group's current annual electricity consumption. This installation is part of a larger 405.8 MWe SPP capacity allocated to the company, with plans for additional facilities in two other cities.

"As we continue to invest in shaping Türkiye's digital future, we place sustainability principles at the heart of our strategies. We are proud to lead the green transformation with our SPP project, which will significantly contribute to our environmental responsibility by reducing our carbon footprint," Türk Telekom Ümit Önal said.

The Sivas Zara plant is expected to be one of Türkiye's largest renewable energy facilities, with an estimated annual energy production of nearly 200 million kWh.

"Our SPP investments play a crucial role in supporting our country's energy independence and ensuring a sustainable future. To leave a more livable world for future generations, we will continue to invest in our country's future with a vision of technology that shapes and enhances tomorrow," Önal further stated.