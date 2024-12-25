Türk Telekom invests in major solar power plant

Türk Telekom invests in major solar power plant

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom invests in major solar power plant

Türk Telekom, Türkiye's leading telecommunications company, has announced plans to construct a solar power plant (SPP) in Sivas Zara, marking a major step forward in its sustainability initiatives.

The company recently signed a connection agreement with the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) for the project, with construction set to begin in early 2025.

The Sivas Zara SPP will have a capacity of 96 MWe, accounting for 15 percent of Türk Telekom Group's current annual electricity consumption. This installation is part of a larger 405.8 MWe SPP capacity allocated to the company, with plans for additional facilities in two other cities.

"As we continue to invest in shaping Türkiye's digital future, we place sustainability principles at the heart of our strategies. We are proud to lead the green transformation with our SPP project, which will significantly contribute to our environmental responsibility by reducing our carbon footprint," Türk Telekom Ümit Önal said.

The Sivas Zara plant is expected to be one of Türkiye's largest renewable energy facilities, with an estimated annual energy production of nearly 200 million kWh.

"Our SPP investments play a crucial role in supporting our country's energy independence and ensuring a sustainable future. To leave a more livable world for future generations, we will continue to invest in our country's future with a vision of technology that shapes and enhances tomorrow," Önal further stated.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year
Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research
‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables
Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿