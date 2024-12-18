Turk named world’s best female wrestler of 2024

ISTANBUL
Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu has been crowned the "Female Wrestler of the Year" by the United World Wrestling (UWW), marking her exceptional achievements in 2024.

Çavuşoğlu’s consistent performance in women’s freestyle wrestling has made her one of the standout athletes on the international stage.

The 29-year-old athlete, competing in the 68-kilogram weight category, has dominated global and continental tournaments throughout the year.

Çavuşoğlu secured a bronze medal in her weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Earlier in the year, she also celebrated her first-ever European Championship title.

Hailing from the western province of İzmir, Çavuşoğlu’s wrestling journey began at a young age, inspired by Türkiye’s history in combat sports.

On the other hand, Georgian wrestler Geno Petriashvili was named the "Best Male Wrestler" in men’s freestyle, while Japan’s Nao Kusaka claimed the title in the grappling competition.

Last year, the UWW named Çavuşoğlu the best emerging female wrestler of 2023. She made headlines by clinching the prestigious title at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in the women's 68-kilogram category, securing the gold medal.

Çavuşoğlu had also represented Türkiye in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She currently wrestles for Yalova Çiftlikköy Belediyespor.

