Tüpraş retains top spot among Türkiye’s largest industrial companies

Tüpraş retains top spot among Türkiye’s largest industrial companies

ISTANBUL  
Tüpraş retains top spot among Türkiye’s largest industrial companies

 

Tüpraş remained Türkiye’s largest industrial company in 2025, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) annual ranking of the country’s 500 biggest industrial enterprises.

The ISO 500 survey showed that Türkiye Petroleum Refineries, known as Tüpraş, ranked first with 698.8 billion Turkish liras ($19.6 billion) in net production-based sales.

Ford Otomotiv retained second place with 538.3 billion liras, while Star Refinery remained third with 327.9 billion liras.

İSO Chairman Erdal Bahçıvan announced the results of the “Türkiye’s 500 Largest Industrial Enterprises 2025” survey at a news conference.

Automaker OYAK-Renault climbed to fourth place from sixth with 235.5 billion liras in production-based sales. Toyota Otomotiv ranked fifth with 206.3 billion liras, followed by home appliance manufacturer Arcelik with 165.7 billion liras.

The ranking highlighted strong gains by defense and energy companies.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) rose to seventh place from 11th with 140.9 billion in production-based sales.

Turkish Petroleum Corporation climbed to eighth from 16th with 138.8 billion liras, while defense contractor Aselsan advanced to ninth from 17th with 130.2 billion liras.

Mercedes-Benz entered the top 10, moving up to 10th place from 12th with 127 billion liras.
According to the ISO survey, the net production-based sales of the top 500 industrial enterprises increased by 28 percent, reaching 11.1 trillion liras.

The exports of these companies rose by 8.4 percent to $104.7 billion, while their employment declined by 2.5 percent to 804,000 people.

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