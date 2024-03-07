TÜİK reveals gender disparity in employment rates

ANKARA

The employment rate among women remains less than half that of men, statistical body TÜİK has revealed in a report ahead of International Women's Day.

According to the latest data collected over the past two years, the overall employment rate for the population aged 15 and above stands at 47.5 percent, while only 30.4 percent of women are employed compared to 65 percent of men.

The report also indicated regional variations, with the highest female employment rate recorded at 37.4 percent in the northern provinces such as Trabzon, Ordu and Artvin, while the lowest was a mere 18.2 percent in areas including Mardin, Batman, Şırnak and Siirt.

Part-time employment further exacerbates the gender gap, with 16.1 percent of women in part-time positions compared to 6.7 percent of men, out of the 9.8 percent of part-time workers in total.

Furthermore, the data revealed stark differences in employment rates among parents with children under the age of three. While the employment rate for men in this group stands at 90.5 percent, only 28.0 percent of women in the same category are employed.

The wage disparity between genders is another aspect highlighted by the report, with men consistently earning more across all education levels. The difference in wages ranged from 12.4 percent for primary school and below graduates to 17.1 percent for higher education graduates.

Education levels also showed disparities between genders. While the average duration of education increased from 7.3 years in 2011 to 9.2 years in 2022, men consistently had higher average education durations compared to women.

Female representation in diplomacy, parliamentary and academic positions remain significantly lower compared to men. In 2023, only 27.3 percent of ambassadors were women, while female deputies constituted just 19.9 percent of the Turkish parliament. Additionally, comprising 33.9 percent of professors, women held only 19.6 percent of senior and mid-level management positions in higher education institutions.