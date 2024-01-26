TÜBİTAK opens programs to reverse brain drain

ANKARA

In a move to strengthen Türkiye's position as an independent and leading country in the field of science, technology and innovation, the applications for programs aimed at encouraging qualified researchers to return to Türkiye from abroad have started.

The 2232-A International Leading Researchers Program and 2232-B International Young Researchers Program 2024, launched by

the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), aims to encourage Turkish scientists who have distinguished themselves with their high-level scientific or technological studies in their fields and have experience working abroad to come back.

TÜBITAK published a statement saying that the programs will be accepting applications from Jan. 24 to Apr. 30, 2024.

"It is time to develop science and technology in Türkiye. We have begun the 2024 call for TÜBİTAK International Leading Researchers and International Young Researchers Programs to invite leading scientists to our country and accelerate the efforts to reverse the brain drain. We are determined to make Türkiye the center of groundbreaking scientific studies," Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır wrote on his social media account.

On the other hand, following Doctor Umut Yıldız's decision to leave his job at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and return to Türkiye after 21 years, Kacır wrote, "Crazy developments are happening. I congratulate Doctor Umut on his decision. We are waiting for you and of course our other researchers. We are ready to bring our scientists to our country."