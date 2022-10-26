TTB head Fincancı detained for proposing chemical weapons probe

ISTANBUL

Police have detained Şebnem Korur Fincancı, the head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), after she called for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons in northern Iraq.

The 63-year-old was detained on charges of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” as part of an investigation launched by anti-terrorism police, according to the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office said.

She was detained in Istanbul following an early morning raid at her home and was being brought to Ankara for questioning, local media said.

Last week, Turkish officials strongly rejected allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against the PKK, in northern Iraq.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the Turkish armed forces had “no chemical weapons in its inventory.”

“This is out of the question,” he added, slamming the claims as “vile slander.”

Fincancı said she inspected a video purporting to show the use of chemical weapons and called for an “effective investigation.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused her of slandering Türkiye’s armed forces and of insulting her country “by speaking the language of the terrorist organization.”

He vowed to take actions to clear the TTB and other professional organizations of “supporters of the terrorist organization.”

“If necessary, we will ensure that this name is changed by legal regulation,” he said after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), also severely criticized Fincancı during a speech on Oct. 25.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.