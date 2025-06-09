Trust culture boosting Turkish firms’ revenue: Research

ISTANBUL

Fostering a high-trust workplace culture can amplify per-employee revenue by eight and a half times, according to Eyüp Toprak, CEO of Great Place To Work Türkiye, emphasizing the critical role of employee experience in achieving corporate success.

As global trends shape Turkish companies, fostering a positive work environment has become a cornerstone of management. Beyond salaries and benefits, corporate culture, leadership style and open communication are key factors influencing employee loyalty and employer appeal.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Toprak noted a significant shift in Türkiye’s workplace dynamics over the past decade.

“Employee satisfaction is no longer just personal — it’s critical for sustainable business success,” he said, pointing to a growing focus on human-centered policies.

Great Place To Work’s research, spanning over 10 years, shows rising interest in measuring employee experience. In 2024, 600 Turkish companies participated in their programs, analyzing feedback from 170,000 workers. Only 170 firms, however, achieved a sustainable trust culture, Toprak revealed.

While 30 percent of companies maintained their trust scores from last year, 40 percent saw declines of 5 to 10 points, according to Great Place To Work’s data.

Sectors such as chemicals, technology and manufacturing showed promising gains, but economic uncertainty often pushes firms toward short-term goals, disrupting long-term employee strategies.

“Trust culture isn’t built through temporary motivation projects,” Toprak emphasized. “It’s a strategic leadership commitment that drives performance across the organization.”

He cited global evidence linking high-trust environments to significantly higher revenue per employee.

Creating a trust culture hinges on psychological safety and well-being, Toprak explained. Employees value environments where they feel authentic and heard. “When workers say, ‘I can be myself here,’ they commit fully to their roles,” he said.

This culture also shapes technology adoption. In high-trust firms, 67 percent of employees view artificial intelligence as a tool, not a threat, compared to 22 percent in low-trust settings. Such environments boost engagement, productivity, innovation and customer satisfaction, Toprak noted.

A strong workplace culture rests on fairness, equality and respect, starting with transparent leadership, Toprak argued. He urged leaders to question whether decisions treat all employees equitably and embrace diverse perspectives.

A recent survey revealed a gap: 83 percent of senior leaders believe their workplace is exceptional, but only 66 percent of employees agree.

“Superficial policies won’t suffice,” Toprak said, advocating for authentic, data-driven cultural transformation that turns employee feedback into action.

Younger workers prioritize purpose alongside careers, seeking fair pay, work-life balance and safe spaces to express ideas without fear of failure.

“They’re sensitive to transparency and feedback,” Toprak said, warning that rigid, hierarchical communication drives them away.

Companies offering mentorship, digital learning and cross-functional projects see higher engagement and performance, he added. Firms failing to meet these expectations risk losing talent, especially in Türkiye’s competitive job market.

Toprak stressed that employee experience is a shared responsibility, not just HR’s domain. “It’s a continuous journey, guided by data and insights,” he said.