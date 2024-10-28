Trump's New York rally attacks Harris, draws criticism

NEW YORK

Republican Donald Trump led a headline-grabbing rally in New York on Sunday with nonstop attacks on Kamala Harris, while Democrats sought to capitalize on the crude insults from some of his allies' opening speeches.

Trump took the stage at the iconic 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden arena to deliver a closing message in the exceedingly tight race for the White House that reaches its peak on Nov. 5.

"You've destroyed our country. We're not going to take it anymore, Kamala," the 78-year-old told roaring supporters wearing trademark red "Make America Great Again" hats.

Several speakers drew cheers with their own barbs against Harris, as well as Puerto Rico and Latinos, at the rally held in this Democratic stronghold city. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe targeted Latino birthrates and referred to the Caribbean U.S. territory Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage."

'Not a punchline'

Harris, 60, seized on the attacks as she competes with the ex-president for support from Puerto Rican communities in the critical battleground states expected to decide the election.

"Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in (their) strength," Harris said in a clip shared on social media alongside Hinchcliffe's remarks.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat, pointed out that the state is home to nearly half a million Puerto Ricans, with almost three-quarters able to vote.

Singer Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican superstar with 18.6 million followers on Instagram, quickly shared a video of Harris's appeal to Puerto Rican voters along with a clip of Hinchcliffe's comments.

"This is what they think of us," Martin wrote in Spanish. "Vote for @kamalaharris."

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny also showed his support for the vice president by sharing one of her videos with his 45.6 million Instagram followers.

Trump's rally at "The World's Most Famous Arena" included a surprise appearance by his wife, Melania, and backers such as billionaire Elon Musk, who has actively campaigned for the ex-president.

However, the venue also has a controversial history, having hosted a far-right, pro-Hitler rally in 1939, complete with eagles, Nazi insignia, and salutes—an association that has drawn criticism.

Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who also spoke at the Republican convention in July, dismissed criticisms of the rally: "I don't see any Nazis in here."

Harris 'boots on ground'

Other speeches at the event also garnered concern and criticism, particularly from Stephen Miller, one of Trump's most hard-right advisors.

"America is for Americans and Americans only," he shouted into the microphone, pledging a crackdown on cartels and "criminal migrants."

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a mocking shot at Harris's background, labeling her "a Samoan Malaysian low I.Q. former California prosecutor."

Meanwhile, Harris charged through a packed day of campaigning in Pennsylvania's largest city, making stops at a Black church, a barbershop, and a Puerto Rican restaurant.

With barely a week to go, she was leaving nothing to chance in Philadelphia, where she must boost her vote tally to win the battleground state.

"We must not wake up the day after the election and have any regrets," she told a rally in Philadelphia.

Sunday's visit marked the vice president's 14th trip to Pennsylvania since she took over the top of the ticket following President Joe Biden's unexpected withdrawal in July.

"This is the closest and best opportunity we have to have a female in office who happens to be a Black female," Myrda Scott, from Philadelphia, told AFP at one of Harris's rallies in the city.

Harris arrived at Philly Cuts barber shop in the predominantly Black neighborhood of West Philadelphia to meet residents before visiting the African-American-themed Hakim's Bookstore & Gift Shop.

"She's boots on the ground," said 43-year-old Myrda Scott, who runs a financial firm, while waiting for Harris at a youth basketball rec center rally.

On Tuesday, Harris will hold a major rally in Washington near the White House in the park where Trump rallied his supporters before they stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.