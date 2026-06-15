Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON

Workers in the U.S. capital removed President Donald Trump’s name from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, the venue said, after a federal judge ruled that its renaming was unlawful.

In a legal filing, the center’s Executive Director Matt Floca said it had “removed all physical signage on the Kennedy Center building and grounds” containing Trump’s name.

Around noon Washington time, the sign on the building’s exterior was still covered by a white tarp put up as work was being conducted to remove Trump’s name.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, in a ruling last month, had ordered Trump’s name taken off the iconic building in Washington by June 12.

Cooper said in his May 29 ruling that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and only Congress has the right to change its name.

He gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump’s name from the marble facade and any materials linked to the venue.

The Kennedy Center dropped Trump’s name from the website of the institution earlier this week.