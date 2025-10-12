Trump’s envoy thanks Türkiye for role in reaching Gaza deal

TEL AVIV
U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, thanked Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt on Saturday for their mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement, describing their roles as “critical and integral” to ending the war.

Speaking before thousands gathered at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv ahead of the expected return of Israeli captives under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Witkoff paid tribute to Arab and Muslim leaders who contributed to the agreement.

“Trump showed the world that strength and peace go hand in hand. They are not opposites — they are partners,” Witkoff said. “To the Arab leaders and partners of ours who meant so much in this negotiation — including President Erdoğan from Türkiye, Sheikh Mohammed (bin Abdulrahman) and the Emir of Qatar, and President Sisi of Egypt — all of whom played a critical and integral role in this peace deal — I say thank you.”

Witkoff also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a remark that drew boos from the crowd.

When he mentioned Trump, however, the audience responded with cheers and chants of “Thank you, Trump.”

Representatives of hostage families met with Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Tel Aviv before the envoys' scheduled speech, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Saturday’s rally drew thousands of Israelis as preparations continued for the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, under which hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The event also featured speeches from Kushner and Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israelis are held in Gaza, including 20 still alive, while more than 11,100 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, many of whom suffer from torture, starvation, and medical neglect — conditions that have led to deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect Friday at noon (0900GMT). Israeli forces completed a gradual withdrawal to the so-called yellow line that afternoon, triggering a 72-hour window for the exchange process.

A second phase of the plan reportedly envisions creating a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas, forming a joint security force of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and disarming Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave uninhabitable.

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
