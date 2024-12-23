Trump vows to 'stop transgender lunacy' as a top priority

Trump vows to 'stop transgender lunacy' as a top priority

WASHINGTON
Trump vows to stop transgender lunacy as a top priority

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to "stop the transgender lunacy" on day one of his presidency, as Republicans — set to control both chambers of Congress and the White House — continue their push against LGBTQ rights.

"I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools," the president-elect said at an event for young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona.

He also vowed to "keep men out of women's sports," adding that "it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

Speaking to the AmericaFest conference in a border state he easily carried in the November election, Trump further promised immediate measures against "migrant crime," vowed to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and doubled down on his talk of restoring U.S. control of the Panama Canal.

Transgender issues have roiled U.S. politics in recent years, as Democratic- and Republican-controlled states have moved in opposite directions on policy such as medical treatment and what books on the topic are allowed in public or school libraries.

Last week, when the U.S. Congress approved its annual defense budget, it included a provision to block funding of some gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members.

In his speech Sunday, which amounted to something of a victory lap, Trump made expansive promises for his second term — and drew a dark picture of the four years preceding it, under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the latter of whom he defeated in the 2024 election.

"On January 20, the United States will turn the page forever on four long, horrible years of failure, incompetence, national decline, and we will inaugurate a new era of peace, prosperity and national greatness," Trump said, referring to his swearing-in.

 'Golden age' 

"I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent, I promise, World War III."

He added: "The golden age of America is upon us."

The president-elect has yet to explain publicly how he plans to bring a quick end to the war in Ukraine, or to bring peace to the Middle East.

But in the sort of bellicose language he sometimes used even against U.S. allies in the past, Trump said Sunday that Panamanian authorities "haven't treated us fairly" in their operation of the Panama Canal.

He had said earlier that fees for use of the canal — construction of which was begun by France and completed by the United States — are "ridiculous."

And he added Sunday that if the principles behind the 1970s treaty that gave Panama full control of the canal are not followed, "then we will demand" that it be returned to the United States "in full, quickly and without question."

Thousands of ships transit the key Central American waterway every year, making it critical to U.S. and international commerce.

The president-elect, who regularly blames migrants from Latin America for America's drug problems, renewed his vow to immediately begin "the largest deportation operation in American history" upon taking office, and later went further, saying he would "immediately designate the (drug) cartels as foreign terrorist organizations."

"This criminal network operating on American soil will be dismantled, deported and destroyed," Trump said.

During his first term in 2019, after the killing in Mexico of nine American citizens from a Mormon community, Trump vowed to apply the terrorist designation to Mexican cartels.

But he relented following a plea from then-Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

crackdown,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

    Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

  2. Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

    Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

  3. Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

    Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

  4. Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

    Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

  5. Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

    Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Recommended
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule
Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal
Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
Israel admits to being behind Hamas leader Haniyeh killing

Israel admits to being behind Hamas leader Haniyeh killing
Zelensky accuses Slovak PM of wanting to help Putin

Zelensky accuses Slovak PM of wanting to 'help Putin'
South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president

South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president
WORLD Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.
ECONOMY Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the Turkish Central Bank will remain on hold at 50 percent on Dec. 26 against the consensus expectation of a small rate cut.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿