Trump urges Netanyahu to be 'reasonable' with Türkiye, praises Erdoğan ties

Trump urges Netanyahu to be 'reasonable' with Türkiye, praises Erdoğan ties

WASHINGTON
Trump urges Netanyahu to be reasonable with Türkiye, praises Erdoğan ties

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay “reasonable” in resolving any disputes with Türkiye, while touting his strong bond with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an Oval Office meeting.

"Any problem that you have with Turkey, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you're reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We have to be reasonable," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he hosted Netanyahu, using an older English word for Türkiye.

"Bibi, if you have a problem with Turkey, I really think you're going to be able to work it out. You know, I have a very, very good relationship with Turkey and with their leader, and I think we'll be able to work it out. So I hope that's not going to be a problem. I don't think it will be a problem," he added, using a nickname to refer to Netanyahu.

Trump said he has "great relations" with Erdoğan, whom he described as "a tough guy, and he's very smart, and he did something that nobody was able to do," referring to earlier remarks in which he said he believes "it was Turkey" that orchestrated the downfall last December of Syria's former longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

"I said, Congratulations, you've done what nobody's been able to do in 2,000 years. You've taken over Syria with different names, but same thing. I said, you've taken it over. He's taken it over through surrogates," Trump said of his prior conversations with Netanyahu.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.

ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

    New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

  2. Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

    Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

  3. UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

    UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

  4. Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

    Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

  5. Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms

    Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms
Recommended
Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics
UN chief says Gaza transformed into killing field

UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'
Iraq to establish new base zone on border with Türkiye

Iraq to establish new base zone on border with Türkiye
Medical charity reports malnourished cases in Greek migrant camp

Medical charity reports malnourished cases in Greek migrant camp
Chevron to survey east Med for Greek Cyprus claims

Chevron to survey east Med for Greek Cyprus claims
Worlds exceptional heat streak lengthens into March

World's 'exceptional' heat streak lengthens into March
Croatia foreign ministry searched over alleged misuse of funds

Croatia foreign ministry searched over alleged misuse of funds
WORLD Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, Sudanese medics said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

Additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are set to reach 104 percent on Wednesday, the White House told AFP, as Washington doubles down on planned action after Beijing vowed a "fight to the end" on levies.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿