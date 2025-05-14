Trump urges enforcement of Iran sanctions amid talks

Trump urges enforcement of Iran sanctions amid talks

RIYADH
Trump urges enforcement of Iran sanctions amid talks

U.S. President Donald Trump urged vigorous enforcement of sanctions on Iran on Wednesday, even as he said he hoped to reach a negotiated agreement in nuclear talks.

"I want to make a deal with Iran. I want to do something, if it's possible," Trump told a summit of Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh.

"But for that to happen, it must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably cease its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"I'm strongly urging all nations to join us in fully and totally enforcing the sanctions that I just placed on Iran," he said.

It was unclear what he meant by "just placed" but the Trump administration in recent weeks has imposed sanctions on a series of entities and individuals linked to Iran's oil industry and nuclear programme.

In 2018, Trump walked out of a landmark agreement between major powers and Iran that gave it sanctions relief in return for UN-monitored restrictions on its nuclear activities.

He slapped sweeping sanctions on Iran, including secondary measures against any country that buys Iranian oil.

Trump said that such secondary sanctions "are in certain ways even more devastating" than direct sanctions on Iran.

The Trump administration has held four rounds of talks with Iran, as the president seeks to avert a threatened Israeli military strike on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Both the United States and Iran have said that the talks took place in a positive atmosphere but they have not appeared to have gone in depth on technical aspects of an accord.

Iran, which denies it is pursuing nuclear weapons, said it also expects to hold talks with Britain, France and Germany on Friday in Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

    Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

  2. Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

    Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

  3. Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

  4. Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

    Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

  5. Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

    Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Recommended
Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
Russia uncertain whether Ukraines delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks
YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist
Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet

Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet
Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report

Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report
NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka
No delay in Istanbul peace talks as no meeting scheduled yet: Turkish Foreign Ministry

No delay in Istanbul peace talks as no meeting scheduled yet: Turkish Foreign Ministry
WORLD Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kiev is committed to pursuing peace, but expressed frustration over the lack of high-level Russian representatives willing to engage in serious negotiations.

ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿