Trump urges end to 'witch hunt' Netanyahu corruption trial

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on ally Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial, urging for Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister" to be exonerated after the conflict with Iran.

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me," Trump wrote in a long post on his Truth Social platform.

Using Netanyahu’s nickname, Trump said he had "just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday [June 30]."

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land," Trump said.

"Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump urged.

Trump's lavish praise for Netanyahu came a day after the U.S. leader angrily berated Israel in an expletive-filled rant for apparently preparing to attack Iran despite a ceasefire announced the previous night.

The unusual public display of anger at Israel saw Trump apparently trying to cajole his ally to call off warplanes in real time.

Netanyahu's trial has been delayed many times since it began in May 2020, with the Israeli leader requesting postponements due to the war in Gaza and later conflict in Lebanon.

In a first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewelry and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favors.

Two other cases allege that Netanyahu attempted to negotiate more favorable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion
