US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House on Sept. 25 for a bilateral Oval Office meeting in which they discussed bilateral ties, including in trade, investment and the defense industry, along with regional issues.

Trump had told reporters ahead of the Oval Office talks that U.S. sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector over its purchase of Russian missiles could end "almost immediately" if talks with Erdoğan go well.

The talks signal that the U.S. government's hold on sales of advanced fighter jets to Ankara may soon be lifted.

During Trump’s first term, the United States removed Türkiye, a NATO ally, from its flagship F-35 fighter jet program after it purchased an air defense system from Russia. U.S. officials worried that Türkiye's use of Russia's S-400 surface-to-air missile system could be used to gather data on the capabilities of the F-35 and that the information could end up in Russian hands.

But Trump last week gave Türkiye hope that a resolution to the matter is near as he announced plans for Erdoğan's visit.

“We are working on many trade and military deals with the president, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively,” Trump said in a social media post.

The visit is Erdoğan's first trip to the White House since 2019. The two leaders forged what Trump has described as a “very good relationship” during his first White House go-around despite the U.S.-Türkiye relationship often being complicated.

Erdoğan has made clear he's eager to see the hold on F-35s lifted. Turkish officials say they have already made a $1.4 billion payment for the jets.

"We are experiencing a different process in Turkish-American relations, during both the first and second term of Mr. Trump," Erdoğan said alongside Trump during an Oval Office visit.

Erdoğan said he will discuss with Trump "in detail" the sales of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye as well as issues related to Turkish lender Halkbank.

"I also believe that we will overcome the problems in the region together, hand in hand," Erdoğan said.

Trump, in a brief exchange with reporters as he bid farewell to Erdogan, called it a “good meeting” but did not offer further details.

Trump also sees Erdoğan as a critical partner and credible intermediary in his effort to find ends to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. The Trump administration is also largely in sync with Türkiye's approach to Syria as both nations piece together their posture toward the once isolated country after the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad last December.

Trump and European leaders have followed Erdoğan in embracing Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The U.S. president also said that Erdoğan deserves credit for backing the rebel forces that ousted Assad from Syria.

“I think President Erdoğan is the one responsible for Syria, for the successful fight in ridding Syria of its past leader,” Trump said. “He doesn’t take the responsibility, but it’s actually a great achievement.”

Trump's chief diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, met with al-Sharaa on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdoğan has sought to position his country as a point of stability in a tumultuous moment. He believes Türkiye can play an essential role for European security and is able to span geopolitical divisions over Ukraine, Syria and U.S. tariffs that have sparked a global trade war.

Türkiye also believes it has emerged as a credible broker in the Black Sea region, preserving relations with both Ukraine and Russia.

Trump told reporter of Sept. 25 that Erdoğan was "very respected" by both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "could have a big influence if he wanted to. Right now he's being very neutral."

The push on Erdoğan to become more engaged in pressuring Putin comes after Trump earlier this week said he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia in the war. It was a dramatic shift from Trump's repeated calls for Kiev to make concessions to end the war.

Trump, for his part, has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be “reasonable” in his dealings with Ankara.

Erdoğan on Tuesday took part in a group meeting hosted by Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Trump gathered the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries to discuss the nearly two-year-old Gaza war.

The Turkish leader has been sharply critical of Israel's handling of the war. Over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, and about 90% of homes in the territory have been destroyed or damaged.

“This is not a fight against terrorism,” Erdoğan said in his Tuesday address at the U.N. “This is an occupation, deportation, exile, genocide and life destruction, mass destruction policy carried on by invoking the events of October the 7th.”

Their meeting comes at a pivotal time. Instability is growing in the Middle East as Israel's attacks in the Gaza Strip drag on, despite rising global calls for a political solution to the Palestinian question.

"I believe our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision of global peace and will further strengthen the cooperation between our countries," Erdoğan said previously.

Erdoğan was in New York to attend this year's session of the U.N. General Assembly and arrived in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 24.

During his stay in New York, he took part in a reception on Sept. 23 hosted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in honor of heads of state and their spouses.

While in the nation's capital, Erdoğan is staying at Blair House, the U.S. president’s official guest residence.