Trump to set the course for cryptocurrency market this year with his cabinet

WASHINGTON

In a year that saw cryptocurrency markets reach unprecedented heights, 2025 is poised to be a watershed moment for digital assets, with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20 having set the stage for potentially seismic shifts in the crypto world.

Throughout 2024, Bitcoin shattered records, surpassing $107,000 and pushing its market cap beyond $2 trillion. The entire cryptocurrency ecosystem's value soared past $3.7 trillion, signaling growing mainstream acceptance.

Now, all eyes are on Trump's administration and its pro-crypto stance. During his campaign, Trump vowed to make the U.S. the "crypto center of the world," a promise that sent digital currencies surging after his election victory, with ambitious plans like a "national Bitcoin reserve," though details remain scarce.

Trump's cabinet choices reflect his crypto-friendly approach. David Sacks, a prominent entrepreneur and investor, is set to become the "White House Artificial Intelligence and Crypto Czar"—a" role in which the former PayPal senior executive would "guide policy... in two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness," according to Trump.

Sacks will be tasked with developing a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has long sought.

The changing of the guard at key financial regulators is also stirring optimism. Gary Gensler, known for his skeptical view of cryptocurrencies, will step down as Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman. His likely successor, Washington attorney Paul Atkins, is viewed as more amenable to digital assets.

Scott Bessent's nomination to the Treasury Department further cements the perception of a crypto-positive economic team.

Last year's approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs by the SEC opened the floodgates for institutional and retail investors alike. Speculation is rife that 2025 could see similar approvals for other cryptocurrencies like Solana, Ripple, and Hedera, potentially driving further market growth.

Ripple, a major altcoin project, and Coinbase, one of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges, have been embroiled in lawsuits with the SEC over allegations of unregistered securities transactions. These cases have cast a shadow over the market in recent years.

While Ripple secured a favorable ruling in 2024, the SEC's subsequent appeal has left the case's final resolution uncertain. The cryptocurrency community is eager to see how the new SEC leadership under the Trump administration will approach these high-profile cases.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X to express his excitement about the state of cryptocurrency and Ripple's trajectory in 2025, citing the surge in momentum as the "Trump bull market."

“The ‘Trump effect’ is already making crypto great again,” Garlinghouse stated, reflecting optimism within the industry about a more supportive regulatory environment for blockchain and cryptocurrency under the new administration.