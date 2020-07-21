Trump to send federal forces to more 'Democrat' cities

  • July 21 2020 09:14:24

Trump to send federal forces to more 'Democrat' cities

WASHINGTON-Reuters
Trump to send federal forces to more Democrat cities

President Donald Trump on July 20 said he would send law enforcement to more U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests in Oregon with unmarked cars and unidentified forces angered people across the country.

Trump, a Republican, cited New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland, California, as places to send federal agents, noting the cities’ mayors were “liberal Democrats.” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot frequently blasts Trump on Twitter.

“We’re sending law enforcement,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We can’t let this happen to the cities.”

State and local leaders in Oregon, as well as members of Congress, have called for Trump to remove Department of Homeland Security secret police forces from Portland, Oregon, after videos showed unidentified federal personnel rounding up people and whisking them away in black minivans.

“Not only do I believe he is breaking the law, but he is also endangering the lives of Portlanders,” the city’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, tweeted, having previously called the federal presence “political theater” in an election year.

Trump, trailing in opinion polls behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in June declared himself “president of law and order” and threatened to send the U.S. military into cities after sometimes violent protests and looting in the aftermath of African American George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Federal agents last week began cracking down on Portland protests against police brutality and systemic racism, using tear gas to defend federal buildings and taking some activists into custody without explanation.

“They grab a lot of people and jail the leaders. These are anarchists,” Trump said of federal agents sent to the historically liberal city to quell often unruly protests.

Despite a national outcry over the tactics, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials on July 20 said they would not back down and would not apologize.

The state of Oregon and the American Civil Liberties Union have sued the Trump administration for unlawfully detaining Oregon residents, and some Republicans spoke out against its tactics on July 20.

“There is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will,” tweeted U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Homeland Security was making plans to deploy around 150 agents in the city this week where police defending a statue clashed with protesters on July 17.

The DHS did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

    Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

  2. Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

    Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

  3. Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

    Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

  4. German tourism professionals appreciate Turkey’s safety standards

    German tourism professionals appreciate Turkey’s safety standards

  5. Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

    Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations
Recommended
EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa

Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa

Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

EU tries to save virus aid plan as global deaths surge

EU tries to save virus aid plan as global deaths surge

UAEs Amal spacecraft rockets toward Mars in Arab world 1st

UAE's Amal spacecraft rockets toward Mars in Arab world 1st
Portland mayor wants federal agents out of restive US city

Portland mayor wants federal agents out of restive US city
WORLD EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

Weary but relieved, European Union leaders finally clinched a deal on an unprecedented 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early on July 21, somehow finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever.
ECONOMY Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 71,753 trademark applications – 64,241 of them domestic – in the first half of 2020, official figures showed on July 20.
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.