Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as he wraps up a nearly one-week tour of Asia, the White House confirmed Thursday.

Trump will meet with Xi on Thursday morning on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the South Korean port city of Busan, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The U.S. president is slated to arrive Sunday in Malaysia, and will meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim before attending an Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders working dinner. He will then fly to Tokyo on Monday, and meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.

Trump will fly to Busan on Wednesday where he will meet with President Lee Jae Myung before delivering remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and will attend a US-APEC leaders working dinner that evening.