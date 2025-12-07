Syria ‘advances toward unity’ one year after Assad’s collapse

DAMASCUS
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has said his country has made significant strides toward national unity despite lingering challenges, as Syrians will mark the first anniversary of the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime with large public celebrations and a renewed sense of hope on Dec. 8.

Crowds filled central Damascus over the weekend to commemorate the downfall of the former government, which followed Assad’s abrupt flight to Moscow in the early hours of Dec. 8 last year amid a 10-day operation.

For many Syrians, the end of a system long described by rights groups as deeply repressive represented a historic turning point.

Speaking to CNN during the Doha Forum, Sharaa declared: “I believe Syria is living through its best days.”

On the question of unity, Sharaa said there was progress and ongoing challenges.

“We are talking about a country that’s aware, that’s conscious,” he said, while underlining that no country can ever achieve total “unanimity.”

Sharaa argued that Syrians had, for decades, been prevented from truly knowing one another due to structural divisions inherited from the Assad era and civil war.

“We actually resorted to pardoning a large number of people and a large number of factions so that we can build a sustainable, safe and secure future for the Syrian people,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that the uprising against Assad had been a “Sunni revolution,” insisting the movement cut across Syria’s diverse social fabric.

“All the components of Syrian society were part of the revolution,” Sharaa said, noting that “even the Alawites had to pay the price of them being used by the former regime.”

Despite the political transition, Syria has faced several eruptions of sectarian violence in 2025. In March, coastal areas witnessed the killing of hundreds of Alawites. Heavy clashes also broke out between state forces and Bedouin tribes in Suwayda in July, leaving more than 1,400 people dead.

Acknowledging these incidents, Sharaa said, “We know that there are some crimes that were perpetrated. I insist that we do not accept what happened.”

Sharaa stressed that Syria’s future depends on building strong institutions rather than concentrating authority in the hands of a single leader. He said he remains committed to holding elections once the transition period concludes.

In a bid to enhance unity, Damascus also signed an agreement with YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the country’s northeast for the Kurdish group’s integration.

Meanwhile, in Damascus, residents told the media the hardships endured under the former regime have eased, expressing confidence that the new leadership will deliver improvements in freedom, economic stability and security.

Since taking power, the interim government has begun restoring essential services — from electricity to civil servants’ salaries — and has enacted measures directly affecting daily life.

Resident Ghadir Masifaa called the changes in his country a "divine miracle."

"I came from Jarablus to Damascus without ID, without a ticket. Not one person asked me: 'Where are you going?'" Masifaa said. "This is freedom."

Voicing optimism for his country's future, he said, "Syria is advancing, rising. The people are the engine of this change. I congratulate everyone returning to their country. Syria needs them."

 

