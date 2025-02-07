Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

WASHINGTON
Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

"There's absolutely no rush," Trump told reporters at the White House, where he was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trump threatens tariffs if Japan trade balance not equalized

 

Trump threatened tariffs on Japanese goods if the U.S. trade deficit with Japan is not equalized.

Trump said he wanted "equality" in the trade balance between the two countries and confirmed tariffs could follow if no progress was made.

Meanwhile, Trump and Ishiba condemned China for "provocative activities" in the contested South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely on Feb. 7.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their strong opposition to the PRC's unlawful maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed features, and threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea," a joint statement said after Trump and Ishiba, referring to China by the abbreviation of its official name.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Central Bank raises inflation forecast for 2025 to 24 percent

Central Bank raises inflation forecast for 2025 to 24 percent
Tusaş Engine targets $450 mln in exports for 2025: Executive

Tusaş Engine targets $450 mln in exports for 2025: Executive
Some 66 pct of Turkish internet users shop online once a week

Some 66 pct of Turkish internet users shop online once a week
Türkiye was Russians’ most favored destination last year

Türkiye was Russians’ most favored destination last year
Cryptocurrency investors are bracing for bumpy ride

Cryptocurrency investors are bracing for bumpy ride
International report warns against loss of control over AI

International report warns against loss of control over AI
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿