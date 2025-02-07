Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

"There's absolutely no rush," Trump told reporters at the White House, where he was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trump threatens tariffs if Japan trade balance not equalized

Trump threatened tariffs on Japanese goods if the U.S. trade deficit with Japan is not equalized.

Trump said he wanted "equality" in the trade balance between the two countries and confirmed tariffs could follow if no progress was made.

Meanwhile, Trump and Ishiba condemned China for "provocative activities" in the contested South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely on Feb. 7.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their strong opposition to the PRC's unlawful maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed features, and threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea," a joint statement said after Trump and Ishiba, referring to China by the abbreviation of its official name.