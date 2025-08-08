Trump taps top economic aide Miran for vacant Fed seat

WASHINGTON
(FILES) Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Stephen Miran (C), speaks during the Hill & Valley Forum at the US Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump has named the leader of his White House economic panel to fill a recently vacated seat on the Federal Reserve board, as he seeks to boost his sway over the independent central bank.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that I have chosen Dr Stephen Miran, current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, to serve in the just vacated seat on the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026," he announced on his website, Truth Social.

"In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," Trump added.

Miran will finish out the term of Adriana Kugler, an appointee of former president Joe Biden who announced her resignation last week.

The personnel shift comes as the Fed faces intensifying pressure under Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the central bank's chief Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates sooner.

Miran, who obtained a PhD in economics from Harvard, has advocated in favor of tariffs and moving away from a strong U.S. dollar, which he argues makes U.S. exports less competitive and harms American manufacturing.

Miran's 41-page essay titled "A User's Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System" has been seen as providing rationale for Trump's aggressive trade policies.

Trump said Miran would do an "outstanding" job in his new post.

"Has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled," Trump wrote. "Congratulations Stephen!"

