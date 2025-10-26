Trump starts key Asian tour with deals ahead of China meet

KUALA LUMPUR

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday on the first leg of an Asian tour that will include high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

A second day of U.S.-China trade talks concluded in the Malaysian capital on Sunday, ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi in South Korea later this week, in a bid to seal a deal to end the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that his meetings with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng had been "constructive, far-reaching, in-depth", and "set the stage for the leaders' meeting in a very positive framework".

For Trump, however, first among his order of business in Kuala Lumpur -- on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit -- was co-signing a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump called the truce he helped broker -- after the deadliest clashes between the neighbours in decades -- a "monumental step", adding that alongside it he had struck "a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand".

Ahead of his arrival, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he hoped for a "comprehensive deal" with Xi to avoid further 100 percent tariffs that are due to come into effect on November 1.

As he left Washington, Trump added to speculation that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019 while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it".

The U.S. president will also visit Japan, on his first trip to Asia since returning to the White House in January in a blaze of tariffs and international dealmaking.

It is Trump's first visit as president to Kuala Lumpur, where his flight was escorted on its final approach by two Malaysian F-18 jets.

Greeted with a red carpet welcome and a sea of Malaysian and U.S. flags, a grinning Trump responded with his trademark arm-waving dance to cultural performers.

Trump, who also signed a trade and minerals deal with Malaysia, rode with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his armoured Cadillac -- nicknamed "The Beast".

A small group of protesters, including some holding placards reading "Dump Trump", rallied elsewhere in the city.

Trump met Qatar's leaders -- among the guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire deal he spearheaded -- during a refuelling stop, and is expected to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to improve ties with the leftist leader.

Tariff talks

After Malaysia, Trump is expected in Tokyo on Monday, where the following day he will meet Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The U.S. leader said he had heard "great things about her" and hailed the fact that she was an acolyte of assassinated former premier Shinzo Abe, with whom he had close ties.

Takaichi said she told Trump in a phone call on Saturday that "strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance is my administration's top priority on the diplomatic and security front".

Japan has escaped the worst of the tariffs Trump slapped on countries around the world to end what he calls unfair trade balances that are "ripping off the United States".

The highlight of the trip is expected to be South Korea, where Trump will meet Xi for the first time since his return to office.

Trump is due to land in the southern port city of Busan on Wednesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

On Thursday, global markets will be watching closely to see if the meeting with Xi can halt the trade war sparked by Trump's sweeping tariffs, especially after a recent dispute over Beijing's rare-earth curbs.

Trump initially threatened to cancel the meeting and announced the fresh 100 percent tariffs during that row, before saying he would go ahead after all.

South Korea's reunification minister has said there is a "considerable" chance that Trump and North Korea's Kim will also meet.

The two leaders last met in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas during Trump's first term.

Kim has said he would also be open to meeting the U.S. president if Washington drops its demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear arsenal.