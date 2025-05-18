Trump slams Walmart over tariff-linked price warnings

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Walmart on May 17 for warning customers about potential price increases and blaming tariffs imposed under his administration.

Trump said Walmart should stop blaming tariffs, noting the company made “billions of dollars” in profits last year—“far more than expected.”

He urged the retail company to absorb the added costs instead of passing them to shoppers.

“Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I’ll be watching, and so will your customers,” he added.

The remarks followed Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s comments during an earnings call Thursday, saying the company is facing higher import costs and cannot "absorb all the pressure," warning prices may rise.

He underlined that about one-third of Walmart’s U.S. inventory is produced domestically, but it relies heavily on imports from China, Vietnam, India, Mexico, and Canada.

Last weekend, the US and China agreed to lower tariffs after talks in Geneva.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods dropped from 145 percent to 30 percent, while China reduced duties on U.S. products from 125 percent to 10 percecy, effective May 14.

 

