Trump slams Fed and Powell, vows to 'unleash' lending

Trump slams Fed and Powell, vows to 'unleash' lending

WASHINGTON
Trump slams Fed and Powell, vows to unleash lending

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed the Federal Reserve and its chair Jerome Powell, accusing them of failing "to stop the problem they created with Inflation."

In a post to his Truth Social account, Trump said the Fed had done a "terrible job" on banking regulation, adding that the U.S. Treasury Department would lead a deregulatory push to "unleash lending" for U.S. consumers and businesses.

The Fed is in no "hurry" to adjust interest rates again, the central bank's chair Jerome Powell said on Jan. 29, after policymakers voted to pause rate cuts in the first decision since Trump's White House return.

The Fed's rate-setting committee voted unanimously to keep the bank's benchmark lending rate at between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent.

"With our policy stance significantly less restrictive than it had been, and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance," Powell told reporters after the decision.

The Fed's pause follows three consecutive rate reductions which together lowered its key rate by a full percentage point.

Asked about the likely impact of Trump's proposals, including tariffs, Powell said the Fed would have to "wait and see" how they affected the economy.

 Powell also said he would not respond or comment on Trump's recent remarks that he would demand lower interest rates.

Speaking to reporters, Powell said "it's not appropriate for me to do so," adding that he has not had contact with Trump.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

    Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

  2. Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

    Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

  3. Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

    Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

  4. 4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

    4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

  5. Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks

    Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks
Recommended
Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek
German economy shrank more than expected at end of 2024

German economy shrank more than expected at end of 2024
Farmers grow fewer varieties due to high costs, climate change

Farmers grow fewer varieties due to high costs, climate change
Inflation seen accelerating to 4.29 percent in January

Inflation seen accelerating to 4.29 percent in January
Syria’s changing landscape paves way for Türkiye’s energy leadership

Syria’s changing landscape 'paves way for Türkiye’s energy leadership'
Meta posts big profit, Microsoft net income rises 10 percent

Meta posts big profit, Microsoft net income rises 10 percent
Tesla results miss estimates, citing lower vehicle prices

Tesla results miss estimates, citing lower vehicle prices
WORLD Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), acting upon the directive of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, facilitated the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza through an intelligence diplomacy initiative with Hamas, security sources said on Jan. 30.
ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿