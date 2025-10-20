Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 20 that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks."

"We're going to be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks, and we'll see what we can do," he told reporters while hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House.

Trump said he expects to reach a "fair deal" with Beijing following the South Korea meeting, adding: "I believe after we leave South Korea ... we're going to have a very good relationship with China."

He also said the two leaders will discuss multiple issues, without providing details.

Trump also said that he has been invited to visit China and plans to make the trip "fairly early next year."

Trump’s statements followed a rough week for US-China trade relations after he threatened to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's new export restrictions.

Asia tour

Trump also talked about his Asia trip this week. “I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others. We'll be sort of doing a little bit of a tour,” he said.

Malaysia is set to host a summit of ASEAN, the Southeast Asian bloc, which is expected to be attended by Trump and his delegation.

He also said Albanese invited him to visit Australia. "I'll have to give it serious consideration. It's a real possibility,” Trump said.