Canada lifts sanctions on Syria, following US

Canada lifts sanctions on Syria, following US

OTTAWA
Canada lifts sanctions on Syria, following US

Canada on Friday removed Syria from its list of states that support terrorism, and revoked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's (HTS) designation as a "terrorist entity," joining a list of countries to ease sanctions on Damascus.

The moves come after HTS ousted former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad last December and took control of the government.

"These decisions were not taken lightly," Canada's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The steps were "in line with recent decisions taken by our allies, including the United Kingdom and the United States, and follow the efforts by the Syrian transitional government to advance Syria's stability," it said.

Canada listed Syria as a "state supporter of terrorism" in 2012, as Assad's crushing of pro-democracy protests plunged the country into civil war.

HTS had been widely sanctioned over its links to Al-Qaeda, but several Western states have delisted the group to allow for better collaboration with the new Syrian government and its president, the former jihadist Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Since taking power, Syria's new leaders have sought to break from their violent past and present a more moderate image to ordinary Syrians and foreign powers.

Canada is maintaining sanctions on 56 Syrian individuals, including former officials from the fallen Assad regime and members of the Assad family, the foreign ministry said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

    Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

  2. Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

    Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

  3. Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

    Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

  4. Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

    Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

  5. Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget

    Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget
Recommended
Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon
18 found dead in migrant vessel off Greek island of Crete

18 found dead in migrant vessel off Greek island of Crete
Syria ‘advances toward unity’ one year after Assad’s collapse

Syria ‘advances toward unity’ one year after Assad’s collapse
Soldiers announce apparent military coup in Benin

Soldiers announce apparent military coup in Benin
Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens

Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens
Hawaiis Kilauea volcano nears year-long eruption

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano nears year-long eruption
Japan, Australia urge calm after Chinese radar locks on Japanese jets

Japan, Australia urge calm after Chinese radar locks on Japanese jets
WORLD Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Netanyahu expects to move to Gaza truce second phase soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Dec. 7 he expected the second phase of the U.S.-sponsored ceasefire plan for Gaza to begin soon, and said he would meet President Donald Trump this month.
ECONOMY Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Aqrab and Hamza-1, unmanned platforms developed by Turkish defense giant Havelsan through a local collaboration in Egypt, were unveiled for the first time at the EDEX 2025 Egypt Defense Fair in Cairo.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿