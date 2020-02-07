Trump says US operation killed al-Qaeda leader in Yemen

  • February 07 2020 09:59:00

Trump says US operation killed al-Qaeda leader in Yemen

WASHINGTON-The Associated Press
Trump says US operation killed al-Qaeda leader in Yemen

In this file photo reproduction of a combo of two pictures of a suspected military chief of al-Qaeda network in Yemen, identified as Qassem al-Rimi (or Qassim al-Rimi), shows the activist on a Yemeni interior ministry document in two different undated images. (Yemeni Interior Ministry via AFP)

President Donald Trump said on Feb. 6 that the U.S. at his direction has conducted a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaeda leader who claimed responsibility for last year's deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where a Saudi aviation trainee killed three American sailors.

Al-Rimi is a founder of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The affiliate has long been considered the global network's most dangerous branch for its attempts to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland. Trump said the U.S. and its allies are safer as a result of his death.

"We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm," Trump said.
While Trump confirmed reports that al-Rimi had been killed, he did not say when the U.S. operation was conducted or offer any details about how it was carried out.

Al-Rimi had said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the Dec. 6 shooting at the base. He called the shooter, Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani, a "courageous knight'' and a "hero.'' The shooter opened fire inside a classroom at the base, killing three people and wounding two sheriff's deputies before one of the deputies killed him. Eight others were also hurt.

The shooting focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and exposed shortcomings in the screening of cadets. In January, the U.S. sent home 21 Saudi military students, saying the trainees had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had "contact with child pornography,'' including in internet chat rooms.

Trump's announcement confirmed earlier indications that al-Rimi had been killed. In late January, a suspected U.S. drone strike destroyed a building housing al-Qaeda militants in eastern Yemen. Also, on Feb. 1, Trump retweeted several other tweets and media reports that seemed to offer confirmation that the strike had killed al-Rimi.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  2. President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

    President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

  3. Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

    Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

  4. Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41

    Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41

  5. Ankara urges Moscow to halt regime attacks in Syria

    Ankara urges Moscow to halt regime attacks in Syria
Recommended
Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib

Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib
Palestinian armed wing calls for attacks on Israel

Palestinian armed wing calls for attacks on Israel

China will defeat coronavirus, Xi tells Trump, as doctors death sparks outcry

China will defeat coronavirus, Xi tells Trump, as doctor's death sparks outcry
Buttigieg, Sanders to win most national delegates in Iowa

Buttigieg, Sanders to win most national delegates in Iowa
Death toll of assault on Iraqi protesters hits 11

Death toll of assault on Iraqi protesters hits 11
Scottish finance chief quits after report he messaged 16-year-old boy

Scottish finance chief quits after report he messaged 16-year-old boy
WORLD Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib

Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib

Syrian government troops entered a strategic town in the country's last rebel stronghold on Feb. 6 after fierce clashes with opposition fighters.egim
ECONOMY Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Turkish economy is projected to post higher growth this year, said the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) on Feb. 6.  
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Turkey's Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to nine games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by beating Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 96-91 Feb. 6 in Istanbul.