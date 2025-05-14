Trump says 'possibility' he will go to Türkiye talks if Putin does

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was willing to head to Türkiye for talks on Ukraine if his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also travelled there.

"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there. I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

Trump however noted that he was already scheduled to be in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday on the third and final leg of his Gulf tour.

But, when asked about visiting Turkey, he added: "That doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already set to travel to Istanbul on Friday.

"Marco is going and Marco has been very effective," Trump said.

Ukraine and Russia are close to reviving direct peace talks for the first time since the last face-to-face discussions ended three years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet in Türkiye on Thursday for talks on ending the war, after Moscow proposed staging direct negotiations.

With less than 24 hours until negotiations are set to begin, details remain obscure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Russia-Ukraine talks in a late-night address hours after Kiev and European countries urged Moscow to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting Monday.

After Putin's address, Zelensky said he would be willing to meet Putin in Türkiye "personally".

The Kremlin has declined to say who would be part of its delegation, and if Putin would attend.

Brazil and China, two of Russia's partners, welcomed the talks in a joint statement.

U.S. President Trump said he "believes both leaders will be there" and floated the idea that he may join the talks too.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be in Istanbul on Friday, according to a U.S. official -- raising uncertainty over when the talks will take place.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who in the past criticised the level of Western support for Ukraine, said he would also seek to persuade Putin to negotiate.

"I'll try to talk to Putin," Lula told reporters in Beijing ahead of departure to Moscow.

"It costs me nothing to say, 'hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, dammit'"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a "historic turning point" has been reached in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and his country was ready to host talks between the two warring parties.

NATO member Türkiye has sought to maintain good relations with both of its Black Sea neighbours since the Russian invasion began and has twice hosted talks aimed at ending the war.

At the talks in Istanbul in March 2022, Moscow and Kiev officials met and discussed an outline to end the war.

But the 2022 talks broke down following Russia's retreat from the Kiev suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were found killed following a month-long occupation by Russian forces.

Contact between the warring sides has been limited since and mainly dedicated to humanitarian issues like prisoner-of-war exchanges and the repatriation of soldiers' remains.

The fundamental differences between Kiev and Moscow are far from being resolved.

Russia insists talks need to address what it says are the "root causes" of the conflict, including the "denazification" and demilitarisation of Ukraine, two vague terms Moscow has used to justify the invasion.

It has also repeated that Ukraine must cede its territory occupied by Russian troops.

Kiev said it won't recognise its territories as Russian - though Zelensky has acknowledged that Ukraine might have to use diplomatic means to get them back.

The two warring parties are struggling to agree even on a ceasefire.

Ukraine had agreed last month to the U.S. proposal of an unconditional ceasefire, which Zelensky said was a prerequisite for negotiations.

But Putin, whose troops have the momentum in parts of the frontline, rejected the proposal.

Zelensky said in Kiev that the West should impose massive sanctions if Putin skips the meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, two top EU leaders, warned Russia that there will be new sweeping sanctions if no substantial progress is reached in Türkiye this week.

The EU on Wednesday, a day before the Türkiye talks, approved a fresh package of sanctions on Russia, which is already subject to over 20,000 restrictive measures, clamping down on its "shadow" oil fleet.

In late March, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Russian oil, earnings from which are vital for the country's budget, which is strained by high military expenditures for the grinding three-year war.

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham was advocating a 500 percent tariff on imports from countries that continue buying Russian oil, gas, and uranium.