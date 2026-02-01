Trump says he welcomes Chinese investment in Venezuelan oil

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he would "welcome" Chinese investment in Venezuela's oil industry as the South American country seeks to revive its battered economy following the ouster of leader Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela sits on the world's largest proven oil reserves and reformed laws this week to open the sector up to private and foreign investment.

China had been the dominant buyer of Venezuelan oil under Maduro, whose Jan. 3 capture by U.S. forces drew condemnation from China's foreign ministry and made uncertain Beijing's future with Caracas.

"China is welcome to come in and would make a great deal on oil. We welcome China," Trump told reporters Saturday on Air Force One.

He noted Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday agreed to an energy cooperation deal with India.

"India is coming in and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran, so we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal, but China is welcome to come in and buy oil," Trump said.

Trump, who has said Washington is now "in charge" of Venezuela, said the United States and Caracas would share oil profits and noted the U.S. was "getting along very well with the leadership of Venezuela. They're doing a really good job."

"We're going to be selling a lot of oil, and we'll take some, and they'll take a lot, and they're going to do very well. They're going to make more money than they've ever made, and it's going to be beneficial to us," he said.

Trump also suggested the U.S. would work out a "deal" with Cuba after threatening tariffs on countries who give the country oil.

"I think they probably would come to us and want to make a deal so Cuba would be free again," Trump said Saturday of Cuban leaders.

"I think we're going to work a deal with Cuba. I think, you know, we'll be kind."

The pressure comes as the communist island is in the throes of its worst economic crisis in decades, marked by recurring power outages of up to 20 hours a day and shortages of food and medicine that have created a mass exodus of Cubans.

