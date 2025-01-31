Trump politicizes air collision as black boxes recovered

Trump politicizes air collision as black boxes recovered

WASHINGTON
Trump politicizes air collision as black boxes recovered

Investigators have recovered the black boxes from a passenger plane that collided mid-air with a military helicopter over Washington's Potomac River, killing all 67 people, as rescuers pulled bodies from the freezing water.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a political attack blaming diversity and inclusion policies championed by his Democratic predecessors for causing the incident.

Trump's politicization of the tragedy came as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier jet operated by an American Airlines subsidiary that collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter late on Jan. 29.

According to a New York Times report, staffing was thin in the control tower at Reagan National Airport, where the airliner was about to land when the collision occurred.

One controller, rather than the usual two, was handling both plane and helicopter traffic, the Times quoted a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report as saying.

A fireball erupted in the night sky and both aircraft tumbled into the icy Potomac, leaving rescue crews to search for victims in the dark and cold.

The passenger plane was carrying 64 people and the Black Hawk had three aboard.

Just 24 hours before the collision, another plane coming in to land at Reagan National had to make a second approach after a helicopter appeared near its flight path, The Washington Post and CNN reported, citing an audio recording from air traffic control.

Trump, who took office 10 days ago, turned a press conference on the disaster into a platform for his crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI, a series of often decades-old measures meant to combat racism and sexism across the United States.

Accusing his Democratic predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama of having kept good employees out of the aviation agency in pursuit of DEI, he claimed: "They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent."

Trump aimed criticism directly at Biden's openly gay transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"He's run it right into the ground with his diversity," Trump said.

The message was hammered home as Vice President JD Vance and new defense secretary Pete Hegseth took turns at the podium to repeat, without evidence, the hard-right theory that diversity measures keep capable Americans out of responsible jobs.

Asked again by reporters whether he was blaming workplace diversity for the crash, Trump answered: "It could have been."

 

US, air collision,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

    Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

  2. Erbakan announces presidential bid

    Erbakan announces presidential bid

  3. Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

    Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

  4. TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

    TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

  5. Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

    Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025
Recommended
Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit
One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation

One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation
UK to criminalize AI child abuse tools

UK to criminalize AI child abuse tools
Ukraine claims 14 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava city

Ukraine claims 14 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava city
Israeli PM departs for US to meet with Trump

Israeli PM departs for US to meet with Trump

Syrias interim president makes 1st foreign visit to Saudi Arabia

Syria's interim president makes 1st foreign visit to Saudi Arabia
Israeli army conducts large-scale raid in northern West Bank

Israeli army conducts large-scale raid in northern West Bank
WORLD Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit

Rwanda welcomed on Sunday calls for a joint regional summit over the escalating conflict in DR Congo.

ECONOMY Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Around 1.5 million homes were sold in Türkiye last year, while 35 percent of those properties were purchased by women.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿