Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism Friday about a potential full ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that negotiations are progressing toward an agreement.

"I believe we're going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire," Trump told reporters at the White House. He added that a deal, including territorial divisions, is actively being negotiated.

Trump emphasized his strong relationships with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that discussions have been moving in a positive direction.

"I believe we will soon reach a ceasefire agreement in many areas. Everything has gone very well so far. A complete ceasefire is coming soon, followed by a formal agreement," he said.