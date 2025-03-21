Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON
Trump optimistic about full ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism Friday about a potential full ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that negotiations are progressing toward an agreement.

"I believe we're going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire," Trump told reporters at the White House. He added that a deal, including territorial divisions, is actively being negotiated.

Trump emphasized his strong relationships with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that discussions have been moving in a positive direction.

"I believe we will soon reach a ceasefire agreement in many areas. Everything has gone very well so far. A complete ceasefire is coming soon, followed by a formal agreement," he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation
Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary

US to import eggs from Türkiye, S Korea amid crisis: Agriculture secretary
Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16

Death toll in Serbia railway station roof collapse now 16
Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief

Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿