Trump opposes deal to avert gov't shutdown

Trump opposes deal to avert gov't shutdown

WASHINGTON
Trump opposes deal to avert govt shutdown

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers Wednesday to scupper a cross-party deal to avert a fast-looming U.S. government shutdown, as the White House accused him of "playing politics."

Staring down a Friday night deadline to fund federal agencies, party leaders in Congress had agreed on a "continuing resolution" (CR) to keep the lights on until mid-March and avoid having to send public workers home without pay over Christmas.

But the compromise was pilloried by numerous Republicans — most notably tech billionaire Elon Musk, whom Trump has charged with slashing government spending in his second term.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has emerged as a major voice in U.S. politics and took to his X platform with a flurry of posts denouncing extra spending in the text that ballooned costs.

Trump holds huge sway over Republicans and his intervention makes it almost certain that the bill will fail.

Suggesting that concessions to Democrats in the text were "a betrayal of our country," Trump called in a joint statement with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance for Republicans to "get smart and tough."

Trump and Vance said they would be against any package that does not include an extension to the federal borrowing limit, which the country is on track to hit just as Republicans take total control of Congress in January.

The current federal debt is $36.2 trillion and Congress has raised the limit more than 100 times to allow the government to meet its spending commitments. The next extension was not part of the shutdown negotiations and the demand took lawmakers by surprise.

The bill includes more than $100 billion in disaster relief requested by the White House, $30 billion in aid for farmers, restrictions on investment in China and the first pay raise for lawmakers since 2009.

But the add-ons to the package sparked a rebellion in Republican ranks, meaning the leadership would have been forced to lean on Democratic votes — a tactic that got the previous House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, axed by his own side.

"Republicans need to stop playing politics with this bipartisan agreement or they will hurt hardworking Americans and create instability across the country," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance ordered Republicans to shut down the government and they are threatening to do just that."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

LATEST NEWS

  1. Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

    Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

  2. CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

    CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

  3. Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

    Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

  4. German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

    German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

  5. European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

    European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye
Recommended
Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors
Aliyev reveals 2 unresolved clauses in peace talks with Armenia

Aliyev reveals 2 unresolved clauses in peace talks with Armenia
Int’l rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors

Int’l rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors
UN urges global unity for Syrias reconstruction

UN urges global unity for Syria's reconstruction
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected

Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected
Man sentenced to 20 years in France mass rape trial

Man sentenced to 20 years in France mass rape trial
WORLD Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka’s navy said on Dec. 19 it was heading to aid a group of around 100 Rohingya refugees from war-torn Myanmar adrift in a fishing trawler off the Indian Ocean island.
ECONOMY Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

The transaction volume of mergers and acquisitions in Türkiye rose to $5.5 billion from January to November, doubling from last year, according to a recent report by the KPMG Türkiye services firm.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿