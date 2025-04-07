Trump, Netanyahu discuss tariffs, geopolitics in Washington

Trump, Netanyahu discuss tariffs, geopolitics in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 7, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he unleased tariffs on countries around the world.

Whether Netanyahu’s visit succeeds in bringing down or eliminating Israel’s tariffs remains to be seen, but how it plays out could set the stage for how other world leaders try to address the new tariffs.

Netanyahu’s office had put the focus of his hastily organized Washington visit on the tariffs, while stressing that the two leaders will discuss major geopolitical issues including the war in Gaza the war in Gaza, tensions with Iran, Israel-Türkiye ties and the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli leader last year. Trump in February signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC over its investigations of Israel.

Trump said in his comments to reporters after meeting with Netanyahu, that he is not considering a pause on new, wide-ranging tariffs to allow for negotiations with other countries.

"We're not looking at that. We have many, many countries that are coming to negotiate deals with us, and there are going to be fair deals," he told reporters. 

Trump also reiterated his threat of additional 50 percent duties on Chinese goods if Beijing did not retract its counter tariff plans by April 8.

During his White House visit, Netanyahu told reporters that Israel will "eliminate its trade deficit with the United States," saying he felt Israel could serve "as a model for many countries."

 

Negotiations in the Middle East

Netanyahu also said that new negotiations were in the works aimed at getting more hostages released from war-torn Gaza.

"We're working now on another deal that we hope will succeed, and we're committed to getting all the hostages out."

The Israeli leader, seated next to Trump, highlighted an earlier hostage release agreement negotiated in part by Trump's regional envoy Steve Witkoff that "got 25 out."

Netanyahu's visit follows the collapse of Israel's six-week truce with Palestinian group Hamas.

Meanwhile, Trump announced that the U.S. is holding direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program. The president said the talks with Tehran would start on April 12. He insisted Tehran can’t get nuclear weapons.

"Maybe a deal's going to be made, that would be great. We are meeting very importantly on Saturday, at almost the highest level," he said.

Trump's stunning announcement came a day after Iran dismissed direct negotiations on a new deal to curb the Islamic republic's nuclear program, calling the idea pointless.

Trump also mentioned in his remarks that he had "great relations with" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who he called a "tough and intelligent leader." 

"He likes me, and we've gone through a lot," he added.

 

Shortly before their meeting, the White House announced that Trump and Netanyahu's plans to hold a joint news conference had been canceled. The White House did not offer any immediate explanation for why it was scrapped, but Trump and Netanyahu were expected to make comments to reporters at the start of their scheduled Oval Office meeting.

