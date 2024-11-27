Trump names trade envoy, top economic advisor to fill policy team

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump named Jamieson Greer his trade representative, a key figure in implementing the president-elect's economic agenda, particularly his plans to use tariffs to raise revenue and help bring more manufacturing to U.S. shores.

Trump also picked Kevin Hassett as his top economic advisor, bringing the member of his first administration to head the White House National Economic Council. Hassett is set to help advance Trump's plans too, ranging from tax cuts to widening energy production.

"Jamieson played a key role during my first term in imposing tariffs on China and others to combat unfair trade practices," said Trump of Greer, who served as chief of staff to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during Trump's previous administration.

He also cited Greer's experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Lighthizer emerged as a strongman in trade talks as he sought to force changes in Beijing's economic policies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Greer, who is viewed as Lighthizer's protégé, will be charged with rolling out Trump's tariff policy and negotiating trade deals.

Hassett, formerly Trump's Council of Economic Advisers chair, will not require Senate confirmation.

"He will play an important role in helping American families recover from the inflation that was unleashed by the Biden administration," Trump said.

Hassett will also have a role pushing for a renewal of Trump's previous tax cuts.

As U.S. Trade Representative, Greer is set to work on reining in the country's trade deficit, protecting American industries, and widening export markets, Trump added.

Even before he takes office in January, Trump has threatened to begin his presidency with an immediate trade war against three top U.S. economic partners: China, Mexico, and Canada.

The aim is to raise government revenue and target countries he said have been "ripping us off," while pushing businesses to bring production back to U.S. shores.