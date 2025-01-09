Trump must respect Greenland's 'sovereignty': EU top diplomat

BERLIN

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday said that Greenland's sovereignty must be respected after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to seize the Arctic island.

"Greenland is part of Denmark," Kallas told journalists.

"We have to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greenland."

Trump set off new alarm bells on Tuesday at a news conference when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

The incoming U.S. leader has designs on the mineral- and oil-rich Arctic island, an autonomous territory of European Union member Denmark that itself has eyes on independence.

Kallas said she had spoken to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen after Trump's comments.

"She assured that the Danish and American relations have been very good," Kallas said.

"She also said that it's good that the president-elect takes an interest in the Arctic, which is a very important region, both for security but also for climate change."

Denmark's foreign minister on Wednesday said that Copenhagen was open to talks with the United States to safeguard U.S. interests in the Arctic.

Trump's broadside rocked Europe as it steels itself for a rocky ride after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that "borders must not be moved by force. This principle applies to every country, whether in the East or the West."

"In talks with our European partners, there is an uneasiness regarding recent statements from the U.S. It is clear: We must stand together," he wrote in English on X.

Italy PM says U.S. won't forcefully take Greenland

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday dismissed speculation the United States might use force to take Greenland or the Panama Canal, saying Trump's comments on the issue were aimed at China.

The far-right leader, who visited the U.S. president-elect at his Florida home last weekend, also said she did not expect him to "abandon" Ukraine.

"I feel like I can rule out that the United States in the coming years will try to forcefully annex territories that interest them," Meloni told reporters at her annual press conference.

She said Trump's remarks were "more of a message to... other big global players".

Meloni noted the Panama Canal was crucial for world trade while Greenland was rich in strategic raw materials.

"They are both territories in which we have witnessed a growing Chinese prominence in recent years," she said.

Kremlin watching Trump closely over Greenland rhetoric

The Kremlin is also closely following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's claim to Greenland, a spokesman said on Thursday, expressing relief that currently it was only rhetoric.

"We are very closely watching this rather dramatic development of the situation, which is, thank God, at the level of statements so far," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are interested in preserving peace and stability in this zone and are ready to co-operate with any parties for this peace and stability," he added.

He also suggested the people of Greenland be consulted about what they wanted, pointing to Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions in 2022 based on referendums.

"We should show the same respect for the opinion of these people," Peskov said.

Western countries and Kiev denounced Russia's annexations of four regions in Ukraine as illegal and the referendums as a sham.

Greenland is a mineral-rich autonomous territory of EU member Denmark and an associated territory of the 27-member bloc.