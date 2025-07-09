Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

WASHINGTON
Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

President Donald Trump has said that he would not extend an Aug. 1 deadline for higher U.S. tariffs to take effect on dozens of economies, while announcing plans for a 50 percent duty on copper imports.

The copper levy would come after a probe into imports of the metal, broadening a slate of sector-specific tariffs Trump has imposed since returning to the White House.

"Today we're doing copper," he told a cabinet meeting on July 8. "I believe the tariff on copper, we're going to make it 50 percent."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC shortly afterward that the rate will likely be implemented at the end of July or on Aug. 1.

Trump also said Washington would soon make an announcement on pharmaceuticals, but officials would allow manufacturers time to relocate their operations into the country.

"We're going to give people about a year, a year and a half to come in, and after that, they're going to be tariffed," he said. "They're going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent."

Beyond tariffs impacting sectors, Trump separately slapped a sweeping 10 percent tariff on goods from almost all trading partners in April.

These would have swiftly risen to steeper levels for dozens of economies including the European Union and Japan, but Trump paused their implementation until July 9.

The president this week again delayed their reimposition, pushing it to Aug. 1 while insisting there would be no further delay.

"No extensions will be granted," Trump posted on Truth Social. "There will be no change."

The clarification came after Trump told reporters on July 7 night that the August 1 deadline was "firm, but not 100 percent firm."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Current account deficit declines to $684 million

Current account deficit declines to $684 million
LATEST NEWS

  1. Current account deficit declines to $684 million

    Current account deficit declines to $684 million

  2. Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May

    Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May

  3. Turkish business group meets minister, business leaders in Syria

    Turkish business group meets minister, business leaders in Syria

  4. Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges

    Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges

  5. China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth

    China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth
Recommended
Current account deficit declines to $684 million

Current account deficit declines to $684 million
Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May

Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May
Turkish business group meets minister, business leaders in Syria

Turkish business group meets minister, business leaders in Syria
Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges

Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges
China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth

China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth
Solar becomes Europes main energy source in June

Solar becomes Europe's main energy source in June
Pentagon takes stake in rare earth company MP Materials

Pentagon takes stake in rare earth company MP Materials
WORLD Israel sets out red lines for lasting end to war as death toll rises in Gaza

Israel sets out red lines for lasting end to war as death toll rises in Gaza

Israel is ready to negotiate a lasting deal with Hamas to end the Gaza war when a temporary halt to hostilities begins, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account deficit declines to $684 million

Current account deficit declines to $684 million

Türkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $684 million in May, the Central Bank announced on July 11.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿