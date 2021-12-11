Trump in foul-mouthed tirade on old ally Netanyahu: Report

  • December 11 2021 10:16:00

Trump in foul-mouthed tirade on old ally Netanyahu: Report

WASHINGTON
Trump in foul-mouthed tirade on old ally Netanyahu: Report

Former U.S. president Donald Trump spat an expletive about his old ally, Israel’s ex-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in last year’s election, according to a new book.

Trump lashed out in an interview for a book on U.S.-Israel relations during his presidency, author Barak Ravid wrote on the Axios website on Dec. 10.

"Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore," Ravid wrote.

"I haven’t spoken to him since," Trump told Ravid in an interview. "F.ck him."

Ravid said that he interviewed Trump twice for his forthcoming book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."

He said Trump, who appeared close to Netanyahu while president from 2017 to 2021, was repeatedly critical of him in the interviews.

"The final straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden for his election victory while Trump was still disputing the result," Ravid wrote.

Netanyahu offered his congratulations some 12 hours after Biden’s victory became clear.

Trump has never conceded the election, claiming without evidence that Biden won by vote fraud.

Other foreign leaders congratulated Biden earlier than the Israeli leader, but for Trump Netanyahu stood out.

"The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with," Trump said, according to Ravid.

"Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake," Trump said, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty," he said.

Ravid writes that Trump was unhappy that Netanyahu did not help him remain in office.

Netanyahu responded to the Axios story in a statement Friday.

"I highly appreciate President Trump’s big contribution to Israel and its security," he said.

"I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the US and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president."

Both former leaders could return to power.

Trump remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party and is keeping open the option of running for president in 2024. Netanyahu, who lost power earlier this year, is currently leader of the opposition in Israel’s Knesset.

WORLD Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zarrab lives lavish life in US

    Zarrab lives lavish life in US

  2. Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

    Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

  3. Virus cases remain steady, says minister

    Virus cases remain steady, says minister

  4. Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

    Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

  5. Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

    Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey
Recommended
Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions
US offers Greece frigate deal in competition with France

US offers Greece frigate deal in competition with France
New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID’s animal origin

Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID’s animal origin
Biden gives Ukraine ’strong’ support in phone call to Zelensky

Biden gives Ukraine ’strong’ support in phone call to Zelensky
Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike
WORLD Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

U..S President Joe Biden said on Dec. 10 he called Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and discussed tensions on the Ukrainian border, where tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed.
ECONOMY Germany planning 60-bln-euro ‘future’ fund

Germany planning 60-bln-euro ‘future’ fund

Germany’s new government is planning to earmark 60 billion euros ($68 billion) to fund “future investment” including its plans to tackle climate change, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Dec. 10.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.