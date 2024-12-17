Trump hails Türkiye as key player in post-Assad Syria

WASHINGTON

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Dec. 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday proclaimed Türkiye as a pivotal force in Syria's future, following the recent fall of the Assad regime.

Trump's comments come as the region grapples with a new political landscape after more than 50 years of Assad family rule.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen with Syria, but I think Türkiye is going to hold the key," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The incoming president, known for his bold predictions, added, "I don't think you've heard that from anybody else, but I've been pretty good at predicting."

Trump praised his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, describing him as "very smart" and lauding Türkiye's military strength.

"Türkiye is a major force," he said. "Erdoğan is somebody I got along with great. He's built a very strong, powerful army that hasn't been worn out by war."

When asked about the potential withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria, Trump remained noncommittal but said Erdoğan is "a very smart guy."

"I think Türkiye is very smart. He's a very smart guy and very tough, but Türkiye did an unfriendly takeover without a lot of lives being lost. I can say that Assad was a butcher, here, what he did to children," he added, referring to ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The president-elect's remarks align with observations from foreign policy experts who suggest Türkiye has emerged with a stronger position following recent events in Syria.

Trump's comments touch on the complex dynamics in the region, including the U.S. partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against ISIL. This alliance has been a point of contention with Türkiye, as the SDF is led by the YPG, which Türkiye considers a terrorist organization due to its links with the PKK.

Since Assad's ouster, clashes have persisted between the SDF and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.

'No question'

White House on Monday also said that there is "no question" that Türkiye is a "significant" player in Syria.

"There's no question that the Turks are significant players here in whatever the outcome in Syria is going to be, as they have been over the course of the last 14 years," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"That's why we continue to have conversations with them at all different levels about what they're doing, what their concerns are. As I have said in the past, they have legitimate concerns with a terrorist threat along that border with Syria. Turkish citizens have fallen victim to terrorist activities there. You can't very well blame the Turks for being concerned about that threat," he added.

Still, Kirby said the U.S. would maintain its support for the YPG/PKK-led SDF, adding the Biden administration wants to maintain the focus on the anti-ISIL fight.

"As there's a need to deconflict and to work through some of those overlapping concerns, well we'll do that, because Türkiye is, as you rightly said, a NATO ally," he said.

"They have had, legitimately so, have had a large interest in what's going on in Syria. We recognize that. We also recognize that sometimes their goals aren't exactly the same as ours, and so we talk to them about that and will continue to do so," he added.